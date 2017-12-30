© Brandweer Dodewaard / Wikimedia Commons

Two children were killed in a house fire that ignited Saturday morning in Emmen. The victims are a six-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister, a regional police office reported.Their parents were not seriously injured in the blaze, and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The family's dog also died in the fire, NOS reported.A large team of emergency workers was dispatched to the Laan van de Marel at 7:52 a.m. The house fire was upgraded to a Grip 1 response at 8:13 a.m. bringing a larger regional team from several agencies, a designated supervising officer, and coordination with the local mayor's office.Authorities dispatched an additional medical team by helicopter minutes later, and the fire was extinguished before all personnel arrived on scene. The helicopter reportedly departed Emmen at 9:11 a.m. with two patients on board.Eric van Oosterhout, the Emmen mayor, spoke with neighbors at the scene on Saturday, calling it a tragedy for the area. He pledged municipal support for any victims affected. Some neighbors were temporarily relocated because of the smoke caused by the fire.The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of 10:30 a.m.