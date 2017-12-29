Staff members of railway department clean the snow on the track in early morning in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2017. As several places in Xinjiang were hit by heavy snow from Dec. 27

Staff members of railway department clean the snow on the track in early morning in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2017. As several places in Xinjiang were hit by heavy snow from Dec. 27
Snow blanketed the Kumtag Desert and Flaming Mountains in Turpan, of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Thursday morning.

Turpan, known for its sizzling hot climate and sky-high temperatures, has an annual precipitation of only 16.4 millimeters. It rarely snows in winter. According to the Turpan Meteorological Administration, the snow started around 06:00 and fell until around noon today. Snow accumulation was estimated to reach only 1 or 2 centimeters.

The Flaming Mountains, named for their fire red pigment, were covered in a pristine layer of powder.

Likewise, the nearby Kumtag Desert was blanketed by a fine coating of snow.


"The first snow in the desert is especially beautiful, like it's wrapped in a wedding dress. It makes people really happy and excited," described Liu Yanmei, a tourist from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang.

Because of the snow, both traffic and pedestrians slowed down a bit. Still, most people enjoyed the wintry weather.

"Building a snowman, throwing snowballs are so fun. I'm in such a good mood when it snows. This morning, when I was told that it was snowing, I jumped out of bed excitedly and ran out the door to see the snow," said Lou Xiaojing, a tourist from east China's Jiangsu Province.

"I came out early this morning and saw the ground all covered with white snow -- so beautiful. I come from Hunan Province. I've never seen such amazing snow. The snow here is very clean, beautiful. It warms people," said Zhao Jing, a tourist from central China's Hunan Province.