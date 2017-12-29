Snow blanketed the Kumtag Desert and Flaming Mountains in Turpan, of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Thursday morning.According to the Turpan Meteorological Administration, the snow started around 06:00 and fell until around noon today. Snow accumulation was estimated to reach only 1 or 2 centimeters.The Flaming Mountains, named for their fire red pigment, were covered in a pristine layer of powder.Likewise, the nearby Kumtag Desert was blanketed by a fine coating of snow."The first snow in the desert is especially beautiful, like it's wrapped in a wedding dress. It makes people really happy and excited," described Liu Yanmei, a tourist from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang.Because of the snow, both traffic and pedestrians slowed down a bit. Still, most people enjoyed the wintry weather."Building a snowman, throwing snowballs are so fun. I'm in such a good mood when it snows. This morning, when I was told that it was snowing, I jumped out of bed excitedly and ran out the door to see the snow," said Lou Xiaojing, a tourist from east China's Jiangsu Province."I came out early this morning and saw the ground all covered with white snow -- so beautiful. I come from Hunan Province. I've never seen such amazing snow. The snow here is very clean, beautiful. It warms people," said Zhao Jing, a tourist from central China's Hunan Province.