Cranborne Road in Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.
Confusion has gripped Potters Bar after numerous residents claimed to have heard a deafening "bang" in the town last night (Wednesday)

Described by some as sounding like an "explosion", it was heard by residents in Cranborne Road, Southgate Road, Sunnybank Road, Oakmere and Little Heath, with one person claiming it even reached St Albans.

A police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that they had received no official reports last night.

Some people claimed on social media that it may have been a sonic boom, but a Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed no operations were being held in the area last night.

Members of the public also said they had spotted a cloud of smoke near Hatfield Business Park, but it is not known whether this was anything to do with the loud bang.

The fire service has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.