The Patagotitan was named the Biggest Land Animal Ever

The dinosaur family tree may have been wrong this whole time

Paleontologists found a tick that had eaten dinosaur blood preserved in amber

2017 was an incredible year for paleontology. Three states declared official "state dinosaurs" and paleontologists made countless dino finds around the world. Here are some of the most important discoveries that changed our understanding of the enormous beasts that once ruled the Earth.In 2013, a Patagonian shepherd discovered the fossilized remains of an enormous long-necked dinosaur. For years it would remain nameless, simply called "The Titanosaur," referring to the taxonomic clade to which it belonged, in the halls of the American Museum of Natural History where visitors could see a life-sized skeleton reconstruction.In 2017, scientists finally published a paper about the animal , including the declaration that. They also gave the dinosaur a name: Patagotitan mayorum.An armored dinosaur that died 110 million years ago left one of the most well-preserved sets of dinosaur remains ever found. In May2017, the Royall Tyrell Museum of Paleontology in Alberta unveiled the remains of the plant-eating, spiny Borealopelta. Paleontologists and viewers alike could see the preservedfrom this ancient, newly-discovered creature.Typically, dinosaurs are organized into ornithschians (bird-hipped) and saurischians (lizard-hipped.) But in March, a paleontologist from the University of Cambridge rocked the foundation of dinosaur classification with a new theory, as seen above.For the last century, paleontologists have grouped sauropods (like long-necked dinos) and theropods (like T. Rex and Velociraptor) in the saurischia division of dinosaurs, and ceratopsians (like triceratops) in ornitshia. But, according to paradign-shifting research, theropods like T. Rex should move into ornittschians with Triceratops, and long-bodied, toothy herrarasaurs.The new theory, which would mean, hasn't been formally adapted into the field, but the science behind it is strong and may lead to major changes.Just like in the premise to the Jurassic Park franchise, scientists found in ancient amber. Another tick was found latched onto a dinosaur feather in amber, described in a study published in December. These discoveries, for the first time, proved that ticks sucked the blood of dinos.Pterosaurs are not dinosaurs, but they were related and lived among them. That's why any dino-lover can appreciate this record-breaking discovery ofResearchers noticed that the wing bones in the embryos were less developed than the leg bones, which implies that the animals. Further, paleontologists believe this means that the pterosaur