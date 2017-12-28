Dinosaur egg in China
A nest of perfectly preserved dinosaur eggs have been discovered under a construction site in China.

Up to 30 fossilized eggs were found by construction workers on Christmas Day in the city of Ganzhou, which is known in China as the 'hometown of dinosaurs', according to Chinese state media. Archaeologists said the incredible eggs were about 130 million years old.

The giant eggs were discovered on December 25 in Ganzhou's Dayu County under the construction site of a middle school, reported People's Daily Online


The workers were said to see a cluster of 'oval-shaped stones' in earth when they were breaking the ground with explosives.

A number of black debris measuring 2mm thick were seen lodged between the oval rocks.

The workers suspected they were dinosaur eggs, so they immediately held the construction and informed the police.

The police sealed the site and alerted the staff at the county museum.

According to experts from the Dayu County Museum, the eggs were fossilized dinosaur eggs and they were from the Cretaceous period, the last period of the age of dinosaurs, reported China News.

The black debris were the fossilized egg shells.

The fossilized eggs are being kept at the museum for further studies.