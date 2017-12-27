Society's Child
Pedophile hunter charged by police for doing their job better than they can
Matt Agorist
Free Thought Project
Tue, 26 Dec 2017 17:27 UTC
Using fake profiles, Warner would lure in these predators. He would set up meetings and then confront the sickos who would show up. Many of Warner's stings have been the subject of high-profile news segments in which he's nabbed child predators who thought they were going to meet children for sex.
As Yahoo reported in August, in one of Warner's stings, Mark Lee Smith arranged to meet the 14-year-old, known as Lou, after grooming her on an online dating site, but instead he found himself face-to-face with an undercover journalist using the alias "Danny Catcher" (Warner) who detained the 28-year-old father of one and called the police.
Smith is a repeat offender and had previously pleaded guilty to charges between June 19 and 23 of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming. By all measures, Warner's actions protected other children.
Speaking after Smith's arrest, Warner said, "I think it sends a strong message to people thinking about talking to or meeting children online. There is always a risk that the child could be a pedophile hunter and I sincerely hope my work stops people risking meeting to or talking to children online."
And he is right. However, after hunting pedophiles and finding himself the subject of so many news segments, Warner has turned from hunter to the hunted. Police have now charged Warner with aggravated assault and publishing the identity of a person charged with a sex offense.
Although police called him a vigilante, Warner denies this allegation as he has merely made citizen's arrests and turned the pedophiles over to police.
"I was interested to see how many were out there and how many would respond, and I was shocked," Warner said of the horrific problem that is pedophilia.
Because police are too busy squandering taxpayer money and resources enforcing the drug war, this problem of pedophilia thrives. So, people like Warner set out to try and stop it.
Warner, who is a father himself, bravely said the arrest and charges will not deter him in the future and he posted an unrepentant message to YouTube following the news.
"We will do everything we can to bust them in the future and are hopeful that the police will change their attitudes to our actions," he stated.
Naturally, many folks on social media do not see it from the perspective of police and are calling this move an injustice.
"(Warner) Should be given a medal, a handshake," one Facebook user wrote, while another said: "The man should be celebrated, not arrested."
Sadly, however, police are using Warner's arrest as a warning to other folks who would dare try to prevent pedophiles from going after children. They told 7 News that if anyone else dares to take the law into their own hands, they will prosecute.
"Pass on any information you have to police," Det Supt Mark Wieszyk said. "Don't take this on board yourself."
However, this is what Warner was already doing. Warner was not taking it on himself. He was merely catching these people and handing them over to police. Had Warner been killing these people with no due process, then he certainly deserved to be stopped as even the vilest of criminals deserve due process.
For helping to get pedophiles off the streets, Rich Warner will now stand trial in February.
In the meantime, pedophiles can rest easy knowing that police have stopped at least one man from trying to expose them.
Reader Comments
There is, I guess, the likelihood that other "pedophile hunters" would take justice into their own hands and actually mete out punishment, as well as that pedophiles would begin to arm themselves. There's also a concern that evidence might not be admissible in court. However, the so-called justice system is failing our children, both by sins of omission (not following through) and commission (being paid to look the other way or even to facilitate the crime). I'm in favor of more people doing exactly what Rich Warner is doing, regardless. If police can't protect children, others like Rich have to. Thank you, Rich.
I suspect that Mr. Warner's good intentions were curtailed by some well connected predators.