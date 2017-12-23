In a debate titledParliament saw literally tens of MPs packed like sardines into a chamber built for hundreds. Sardines with lots of legroom and space to spread, as several did.The poorly attended (come on, it is almost Christmas) debate was called by Tom Brake, who is one of the rarer sights in the House these days - a Liberal Democrat MP. When there's so few of your party in Parliament, jumping on a helpful bandwagon is one way of getting 15 minutes to speak - andIn his opening gambit Brake declared thatbefore asking:One answer is because, according to Brake,You could almost hear ghostly chuckles from the ancient walls of a parliament which stood at the center of the largest empire in history, and has voted to do a fair bit of interfering itself in recent years, usually of the exploding missile type.But is it fair to bring up this kind of history, and isn't it childish to hold that against Britain today in a debate on a completely different subject? Well, one bearded Labour MP interjected to wonderHe looked pretty happy with himself at that one, and sat back smugly, content his knowledge of history had been displayed to the world. It's knowledge of the present which is more concerning.Brake said he'll concentrate on recent activity if that's OK, namely tweets and Facebook. He then went on toThis writer is getting a little bored of regurgitating them, so won't this time if you don't mind.The evidence is so thin, MPs (and Brake is no different here)Is all this a desperate plea for attention?"This is not just about Russia," the Lib Dem insisted, during a debate which had 'Russia' in the title.saying the only time MPs should appear on the Russian channel is if "they have complete control, are completely unedited, they can go on there, they can say what they want so it's not going to get chopped, cut by RT."It's truly baffling. How many MPs who have been on RT and been given the freedom to say what they want will it take before their colleagues start to notice. Could it possibly be that people like Tom Brake who are throwing these accusations don't actually watch?He's the opposition! When else would a news channel contact him? Is he angry RT forgot his birthday?"I do run the risk of coming across as a conspiracy theorist... But we do not know the extent of [interference] because no one has investigated it properly." Well yes, it's certainly a risk!Brake is not happy that some MPs have been targeted on Twitter. Then just after the debate, he took the opportunity to target a Russian diplomat on Twitter. Tit-for-tat, I suppose.Joining the debate after Brake were two MPs that would struggle to fill their day if it wasn't for a nice spot of criticizing Russia after lunch. First wasNext to stand up wasnow his ministerial days are far behind. No one could accuse him of going over the top with his criticism.He's sooo sweet.Perhaps after that rant, it was good that next to speak was Conservative Sir Edward Leigh, who suggested MPs should keep a sense of proportion in the debate around Russia (Bradshaw probably missed that bit).He seemed dismayed that "the paranoid tendency to see reds under the bed is very much alive, albeit changed. There is an explanation for this paranoia. Look at Trump's victory, and the success of Brexit and the referendum. Things are not going the way of liberals and their world view, and they just can't accept that people, the workers even, the workers are abandoning their ideology," he said.I think you will find it easier to dig up evidence to back that conclusion.