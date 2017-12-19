© Associated Press/ Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office



The body of a diplomat working at the British Embassy in Lebanon has been found unceremoniously dumped by the roadside on the outskirts of Beirut, various media reported.According to the BBC, citing senior police officers in Beirut, Rebecca Dykes, 30, was strangled with a rope.Local media reports said that Dykes was also raped, but the authorities said they are investigating whether she was sexually assaulted.Rebecca Dykes was last seen alive late on Friday as she was heading home after meeting with friends at a bar.Dykes had been living and working in Beirut as manager of programs and policies of the Department of International Development since January 2017.Friends said she was going to fly home for Christmas on Saturday.In a statement on Saturday, the British ambassador to Lebanon, Hugo Shorter, said that the whole embassy was "deeply shocked and saddened by this news."​Meanwhile, police in Lebanon have confirmed that they have arrested a Lebanese national in connection with the brutal murder of Rebecca Dykes, Yahoo News reported.The suspect, identified only by the initials T.H, was arrested at 3am on Monday morning, and is reported to be a local taxi driver.