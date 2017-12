© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Earlier the UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson compared Russia with closed, nasty ancient SpartaRussia has never been a "militaristic" country, unlike European states, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook in response to the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comparing Russia with Sparta.In an interview with The Sunday Times, Johnson called Athens "the analogue of the United States and the West," and Russia - like "closed, nasty, militaristic and antidemocratic" Sparta, adding though the countries need to cooperate."The comparison is incorrect," Zakharova wrote. "Not even because Russia has never been a "militaristic" country, unlike European states. The essence of contradictions between Athens and Sparta was the oligarchy as the basic structure of the latter.At the same time, Zakharova agreed with another statement by the UK foreign secretary. "The wars between Athens and Sparta weakened classical Greece, of what the Persians and Macedonians made use."The game of frivolous historic comparisons, similar to those by the Foreign Office's head, could take him even further, and on some day, he, so creative and extraordinary, will see in his country, for example, the Lesbos Island."TASS wrote earlier that the