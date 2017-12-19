"We all expect that people at the FBI are going to have private political opinions," Schweizer allowed. "You know, these people vote, and they have views, and that's fine. In this particular case, Strzok had particularly strong feelings about Trump."
He said the text message of greatest concern was part of a conversation between Strzok and the woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair, in which they talked about developing an "insurance policy" in the event Donald Trump won the 2016 election.
"They never sort of spell out what the insurance policy is, but it's kind of implied in the context of the communication and what's going on at the time, which is this FBI investigation," he observed.
"What is an insurance policy? I'd take out an insurance policy because I want to be prepared if disaster strikes. If in my mind a disaster occurs - a hurricane, an earthquake, a fire - I've got something in my back pocket to help set things right. Well, Strzok, who clearly did not like Trump and liked Hillary, said that they had an 'insurance policy.' In that context, what he seems to be saying is disaster striking would be Trump being president and that they had some insurance policy to sort of deal with that disaster," Schweizer explained.
"That is extremely troubling because now you're talking about somebody not just sort of mouthing off about who they like and who they don't like, maybe just trying to impress somebody that they're romantically involved with. You're talking about, in a sense, having a plan or taking action to correct something that you think needs to be corrected," he said.
Comment: See also:
'F TRUMP': Infamous Strzok texts emerge calling Trump 'loathsome human,' 'an idiot'
A definitive timeline of Strzok's texts and the Clinton-Trump-Russia investigations
"This is, I think, a huge problem with bureaucrats in Washington, DC. I would point people to a book that was written just a couple of years ago by two Johns Hopkins University scholars, called What Washington Gets Wrong. They did a survey of precisely people like Peter Strzok, thousands of people who are senior government officials, and they asked them their attitudes towards all kinds of things. One of the things that stands out is, the vast majority of people in those positions they surveyed have basically contempt for the average American. They also believe in shocking numbers that if the American people want a constitutional course of action that they as bureaucrats don't agree with, that they feel justified in trying to stop it," Schweizer related.
"It's an attitude that goes to the heart of what is being debated about the Deep State. I think it's a debate we have to have because it's clearly a problem - not just in this case with Trump, but I think in general, their attitude and their willingness to, in a sense, ignore what the American people in our democratic republic want," he warned.
Mansour noted that during the "insurance policy" conversation, Strzok's mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, told Strzok, "[You might have been] meant to stay where you are because you're meant to protect the country from that menace," by which she apparently meant the Trump presidency. His response was, "I can protect our country at many levels."
"This is like banana republic stuff," Mansour marveled.
Schweizer observed that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was also involved in the Hillary Clinton email case while his wife "ran for elective office in Virginia" and was "receiving a bunch of money from Terry McAuliffe, the governor of Virginia, very close to the Clintons."
Comment: And meanwhile: Peter Strzok's wife was promoted to SEC director hours after FBI found Hillary emails on Weiner's laptop
"He was helping to underwrite her campaign at precisely the time that her husband, Andrew McCabe, was investigating the Clintons," he noted. "You've got conflicts upon conflicts upon conflicts of interest, up and down."
"I have to say, on a personal level, really up until a year ago there were two government institutions that I still had trust in," Schweizer added. "One was the FBI, and one was the American military. I have to say that this has really shaken my faith in the FBI."
"I'm glad that in this particular case, Strzok was removed from the investigation when these texts came to note, but honestly, is it really even possible to think that the people involved in the investigation of the Russia collusion were not aware of Strzok's opinions? He seems very vocal, very outspoken. It just would be surprising to me that people weren't aware of his attitudes towards Trump while he was on this investigation. There needs to be some serious work done in reconstituting the FBI and the way in which they handle things," he advised.
Schweizer agreed with Carney's call for Strzok to explain precisely what he meant by "insurance policy" under oath.
"The reason that the FBI became involved, in part, is because they were supposed to depoliticize all of this," he noted. "It's the FBI, and it's going to be, 'Just the facts, ma'am.' They're going to investigate this and go where the facts lead. We now see that there is politics apparently riddled throughout this."
"There needs to be a thorough investigation. I think these guys need to be put up before a congressional committee. You also need to have the inspector general at the Department of Justice. What other communications were taking place? I'm sure that the sort of very specific harsh nature of these communications that sort of lay out the need for an insurance policy, and that they're going to protect the Republic on our behalf, and this meeting with Andy McCabe - I'm sure that there are other communications out there," he speculated.
"The American people need to see it. They need to see it, and they need to be able to evaluate it. It needs to be a caution sent out to all law-enforcement agencies that we're not going to tolerate a politicized investigation," Schweizer declared.
"I, at the beginning, said that the whole Russia thing needed to be investigated just to sort of clear the air, to know what happened. I think it's pretty clear now that you had some low-level stuff with Papadopoulos - which I think was more of a comedy routine than anything else; it certainly didn't have the makings of a highly sophisticated collaboration between the Trump campaign and the Russians. So I believed we needed to have this investigation, as I believe we need to investigate the Clintons and their ties, as it relates to Uranium One and other Russian matters," he said.
Schweizer said testimony from a key FBI informant in the Uranium One investigation is scheduled for early next year.
"He's going to testify in a couple of congressional committees. I'm pushing very hard for those to be open testimonies, not behind closed doors. There seems to be some question as to whether they want to do it behind closed doors because it involves sensitive matter. I think it's got to be in public. The American people need to hear this and evaluate it," he said.
Peter Schweizer is head of the Government Accountability Institute and author of the best-selling book Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.
Comment: See also: Democrats counter-attack, claim Strzok texts exposing FBI's anti-Trump bias are "irrelevant"