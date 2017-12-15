© Al Masdar

As was expected, once Moscow and Washington started disputing who attained victory over ISIS in Syria, the militants of this terrorist organization decided that they would need to demonstrate that it's too early to write them off completely. Especially sinceafter being stationed for a considerable period of time in eastern and southern parts of the Syrian Arab Republic.It turned out that all of those predictions were accurate, as Syrian media sources have just reported thatTo make the matters worse, the above mentioned Abu Kamal is under control of radical militants, with only western outskirts of the city still being defended by the local Shia militia, while the rest of the city remains to be occupied by militants. For sure, this latest offensive is relatively insignificant, butto the deserted areas of Syria which are not controlled by local Shia militia groups and the Syrian army.Additionally, reports state that ISIS has taken prisoners, that are usually being routinely execute after short interrogations, conducted by ISIS field commanders. While this is difficult to classify this course of action as guerrilla warfare, since the engagements continue to remain relatively regular while radical militants would often employ armored vehicles and artillery to get an upper hand on the field of battle. The problem is that the Shia militia that is trying to contain ISIS units enjoys virtually no air support, as there's been a single report about a raid in this area conducted by long-range bombers. Presumably, those were Russia's military planes trying to help the self-defense units out. Moreover, while visiting the Russian Khmeimim air base in Syria, Russia's president Vladimir Putin voiced a warning thatAt the same time, we're observing anAfter all, this is the region where the majority of the so-called Free Syrian Army detachments were deployed and they have no intension of surrendering their weapons as they are more than eager to carry on the armed struggle against Syria's president Bashar al-Assad. One can observe both an increase in the number of these detachments, but their preparation steps aimed at facilitating military operations as well.But that's hardly surprising, as the Arab League would issue an ultimatum back in 2016 to all those who support Damascus, that was supported by a large-scale military exercise North Thunder. In in the absence of any possibility to attain their goals through the use of proxy forces,The zone that those forces control serves as a source of constant concern of the anti-Iranian coalition, no matter even in spite of the fact that the majority of these lands are deserted. Meanwhile, preparation for a large-scale offensive continues in Jordan, with a large amount of the FSA cannon fodder concentrated right across the border with Syria.As a matter of fact,as it's become clear from the signals coming from Washington. Just yesterday a number of media sources would cite unnamed US officials, who confided that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson can make a statement that Washington won't tolerate Bashar al-Assad as the head of the Syrian state. For sure, we've heard such statements before, however it would manifest yet another change of hearts in Washington, since the US had previously agreed with the possibility of preserving the existing balance of powers in Syria, at least during the course of the transition period.Formally, the Secretary of State can explain the return to the previous position by the failure of the Geneva talks, that Assad chose to ignore, but there is a more fundamental factor:However, Washington couldn't resist the temptation of voicing doubts about the actual withdrawal of Russian troops, by arguing that there's going to be some sort of rotation instead. For example, Russia's military police detachments returned to Dagestan yesterday, but no more that a week ago military police detachments from Ingushetia arrived to Syria.And in the absence of close air support, as the events in the Abu Kamal have shown,In spite of the presence of a massive Shia contingent of pro-Iranian militants, the Hezbollah and the regular Iranian forces in Syria, with a total number of such troops reaching 80 thousand people, they were only able to stall the situation with the extensive amount of support provided by Russia's Air Forces.All of these considerations have allowed Washington to return to their its previous position about the fate of Bashar al-Assad.Moreover, the United States has no plans of ever withdrawing its forces from Syria, and it is possible that theSo what sense is there for Washington to put up with somebody when they were planing to overthrow that person anyway?not only in the south, but also in the region of Damascus. According to Syrian sources, terrorists launched yet another offensive in the vicinity of Damscus, seizing a number of positions.Moreover, Washington has once again stated that it's going to review the Crimean discussion again, although Moscow has made it quite clear that it's not going to negotiate the issue in any way.And then there is the issue with Jerusalem because of Trump's decision, [and] the aggravation of the situation in Yemen. This has temporarily postponed the Saudi-Israeli plans to strike at the positions of the Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and Iranian troops in Syria,It's curious that the Egyptian newspaper Ash-Sharq released details about secret agreements between Israel and Saudi Arabia. According to these reports,The Ash-Sharq notes that according to the documents it has at its disposal,thus preventing Palestinians from any moves and stopping the support that some Arab countries have been providing to them.As for Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, it is obvious thatThere's been announcements that Saudi Arabia was prepared to sell its recognition of Israeli Jerusalem, conceding to the proposals put forward by Donald Trump.that must hide what is really happening in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. In fact,By launching the ISIS project the globalists drew attention away from the Arab-Israeli issue, while Palestinians were still being squeezed out of Israel. Now, when ISIS is defeated in Syria, the problem of "two states for two peoples" has once again been brought to the front pages of the international media. political scientist and expert Orientalist, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.