Ukraine is so corrupt, Joe 'attaboy' Biden commented that corruption was "eating Ukraine like a cancer." He should know too, after one of his sons cashed in on the firesale of state assets following the US regime change operation there in 2014.
Not to be outdone, the first lady of Ukraine, Marina Poroshenko, is embroiled in a corruption scandal of her own. The country's Ministry of Justice suspects her involvement in a money-laundering scheme with funds meant for the families of children with disabilities. If true, it sounds like she could be a viable candidate for Ukraine's next president. She could do lunch and compare schemes with that haggardly has-been Hillary.
But the Ukrainian First Lady is probably just taking her lead from her husband. President Petro Poroshenko and his supporters have been making moves to do away with the country's anti-corruption bodies, drawing criticism even from the West. The head of Ukraine's anti-corruption committee, Yegor Sobolev, has recently been dismissed. He condemned the move saying, "the former and present corrupt elite have colluded. Their plan is to break the independence of anti-corruption bodies and replace them with fake ones." To make matters worse, Western governments have dumped millions of their citizens' tax dollars into Ukraine's anti-corruption programs, with the result being more and more corruption. Amazing!
re-arrested in Kiev for support of a criminal organization and allegedly receiving support from ousted President Viktor Yanukovych and Russia in a plot to overthrow Poroshenko. If that sounds far fetched, it's because it is. Given his background starting wars against Russia, Saakashvili is about as welcome in Russia as a fart in a space suit.
Meanwhile, Saakashvili is still wanted on corruption charges in Georgia, but that hasn't stopped him from leading anti-corruption protests against Poroshenko. In defiance of his arrest, Saakashvili is reportedly going on hunger strike. This Machiavellian washout must think he is Ghandi protesting the British Empire...just make sure to keep all fashionable ties out of his sight so as to not tempt him!
It's easy to poke fun of Saakashvili, but the people of Ukraine are in a desperate situation that the West has a direct role in perpetuating. An independent poll indicates Ukrainians fear corruption even more than the war (let's face it though, most of these respondents probably aren't suffering from the Nazi-inspired campaign of terror inflicted upon the people of Luhansk and Donetsk). Nevertheless, all Ukrainians are feeling the deep effects of corruption, and a new poll suggests 92% of its citizens would prefer to have their old government back. Thanks America!
Fort Russ reports:
92% of the viewers of the Ukrainian news channel NewsOne voted in favour of the return of Viktor Yanukovych. The poll was conducted live on Saturday evening.Last month the IMF's representative in Ukraine, Goesta Ljungman, slammed the country's permissible attitude toward corruption saying it accounted for a 2% loss of growth each year. "In Ukraine, there is no genuine fight against corruption. Corruption costs Ukraine 2% of its economic growth, so the fight against it is an issue of economic prosperity," said Ljungman.
The audience was asked: "If you had a choice now - would you choose the past criminal authority or the current one - who would you vote for?"
During the hour, 46,686 people took part in the poll. 92% said they support the previous government, and only 8% - the current regime of Petro Poroshenko.
The real numbers are likely far worse. A news report from Russia-1 shows how Ukraine's current GDP is half of what it was the year before the coup. The average salary has gone from $408 per month to $196 last year, and foreign investment is a less than a third of what it once was. The is the type of freedom United States has brought to Ukraine. It's little wonder Ukrainians people want their old government back.