92% of the viewers of the Ukrainian news channel NewsOne voted in favour of the return of Viktor Yanukovych. The poll was conducted live on Saturday evening.



The audience was asked: "If you had a choice now - would you choose the past criminal authority or the current one - who would you vote for?"



During the hour, 46,686 people took part in the poll. 92% said they support the previous government, and only 8% - the current regime of Petro Poroshenko.

Ukraine has long been known for pervasive corruption. Yet, the current US-backed regime in Kiev takes the cake - or rather, it steals it from disabled children.Ukraine is so corrupt, Joe 'attaboy' Biden commented that corruption was " eating Ukraine like a cancer ." He should know too, after one of his sons cashed in on the firesale of state assets following the US regime change operation there in 2014.Not to be outdone, the first lady of Ukraine, Marina Poroshenko, is embroiled in a corruption scandal of her own. The country's Ministry of Justice. If true, it sounds like she could be a viable candidate for Ukraine's next president. She could do lunch and compare schemes with that haggardly has-been Hillary.But the Ukrainian First Lady is probably just taking her lead from her husband. President Petro Poroshenko and his supporters have been making moves to do away with the country's anti-corruption bodies, drawing criticism even from the West . The head of Ukraine's anti-corruption committee, Yegor Sobolev, has recently been dismissed. He condemned the move saying, "the former and present corrupt elite have colluded." To make matters worse, Western governments have dumped millions of their citizens' tax dollars into Ukraine's anti-corruption programs, with the result being more and more corruption. Amazing!It's bad news when Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts are themselves mired in corruption scandals. Former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Odessa Mikheil Saakashvili has tried to get in on the act by remaking himself. yet again, this time as an anti-corruption crusader.If that sounds far fetched, it's because it is. Given his background starting wars against Russia, Saakashvili is about as welcome in Russia as a fart in a space suit.Meanwhile, Saakashvili is still wanted on corruption charges in Georgia , but that hasn't stopped him from leading anti-corruption protests against Poroshenko. In defiance of his arrest, Saakashvili is reportedly going on hunger strike. This Machiavellian washout must think he is Ghandi protesting the British Empire...just make sure to keep all fashionable ties out of his sight so as to not tempt him!It's easy to poke fun of Saakashvili, but the people of Ukraine are in a desperate situation that the West has a direct role in perpetuating.(let's face it though, most of these respondents probably aren't suffering from the Nazi-inspired campaign of terror inflicted upon the people of Luhansk and Donetsk). Nevertheless, all Ukrainians are feeling the deep effects of corruption, and a new poll suggests 92% of its citizens would prefer to have their old government back. Thanks America!Fort Russ reports Last month the IMF's representative in Ukraine, Goesta Ljungman, slammed the country's permissible attitude toward corruption saying it accounted for a 2% loss of growth each year. "," said Ljungman.The real numbers are likely far worse. A news report from Russia-1 shows howThe is the type of freedom United States has brought to Ukraine. It's little wonder Ukrainians people want their old government back.