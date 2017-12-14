© The British Museum



© John Fulcher



© John Rainer



The discovery of an "exquisite" gold pendant by a student metal detectorist is being credited with rewriting the understanding of Anglo-Saxon history.Thomas Lucking is in line for a £145,000 pay-out after unearthing an aristocratic burial site in a part of Norfolk overlooked by generations of archaeologists because of its poor soil.The find of the female skeletonis prompting a fundamental reassessment of the seats of power in Anglo Saxon England.A gold cross among the treasure counts as one of the earliest "potent" symbols of Christianity ever found.The Norwich Castle Museum is now raising the £145,000 needed to buy the trove, dubbed the Winfarthing Woman, whose craftsmanship is the "equal" of the famous Staffordshire Hoard, according to Senior Curator Dr Tim Pestell.he told The Daily Telegraph.Mr Lucking found the site in 2015, aged 23, and now works as a full-time archeologist.He said his share of the eventual price would most likely go towards a deposit on his first house."We could hear this large signal. We knew there was something large but couldn't predict it would be like that," he of the discovery. When it came out the atmosphere changed."One of the large pendants, found lower down on the skeleton's chest, was made of gold and inlaid with hundreds of tiny garnets and in itself is valued at £140,000.The Wayfarthing Woman was highlighted yesterday in the annual report of the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) as an example of best practice by amateur metal detectorists.