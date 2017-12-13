© Unknown

Of these, 133,365 are private property and 37,671 belong to foundations. In addition to this,Among the records of private property were 139 deeds belonging to Sultan Abdul Hamid II, 137 of which were transferred to the treasury in the past. The remaining two are in Jerusalem's Erihav region.[1842-1918].The deeds proving that Palestine belongs to Palestinians were handed to Palestinian officials.A memorandum was signed between Palestine and Jordan. Procedures such as the maintenance and repair of foundations in Jerusalem were transferred to Jordan. Therefore, in 2016, upon the request of Jordan, Turkey provided copies of the deeds of foundations in Jerusalem to Jordan.