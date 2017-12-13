© Alamy



The worst rivers for plastic pollution

The report, conducted by the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Germany, wasThe worst offenders are some of the longest and largest waterways in the world, and are in, when it comes to collection, dumping and recycling.They're also, with rivers from inland areas particularly affected.While it would be impossible to clean up the damage already done, the report estimates that tackling the sources of pollution along these rivers could see overall plastic pollution from rivers almost halved.Dr Christian Schmidt, hydrogeologist and lead author of the report, said: "'Reducing plastic loads by 50 per cent in the 10 top-ranked rivers would reduce the total river-based load to the sea by 45 per cent."Our analysis reveals that plastic loads of large rivers disproportionately increase in relationship to the increase of plastic debris available for transport.'of plastic between them to the ocean every year.By comparison, the Thames dumps 18 tonnes of plastic into the sea annually.These are the rivers that the report identifies as the most polluting:Researchers now plan to study how long plastic takes to get to the sea once in the river, which Dr Schmidt says is key to working out how best to prevent it.The amount of plastic in our oceans is killing wildlife and damaging habitats. With up to 13 million tonnes of it finding its way to the sea every year. Scientists predict that the amount of plastic in the sea could outweigh fish by 2050.Last week, the United Nations passed a resolution that called for greater action "to prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution of all kinds" by 2025.