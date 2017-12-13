Recalling the two to three minute tornado encounter, local resident Nkutha said:
"I have never seen anything like this. Strong winds just started blowing, followed by a hail storm.According to local media reports, it blew off roof tops, uprooting trees and destroying fences and walls in its wake. This video shows the extensive damage caused.
"There was no way I could save my shack, so I took my little niece, Owethu, and put her in the food cupboard. I then lifted my skirt and told the other children in the house to hide."
Nkutha added that when they looked outside the window, they saw shacks "flying".
"Shacks, caravans, stoves, fridges and washing machines were flying. I was so scared because I did not know where these things were going to fall. I am just grateful that no one died".Videos of the tornado and pictures of the damage quickly began spreading on social media.
Some other rare tornadoes have formed around the planet in recent times including countries such as Turkey, Netherlands, Mexico, United States, Russia and China.
