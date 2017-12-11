© BMJ Case Reports



Braces are a pain - literally

Ever hear of 'Rapunzel syndrome'?

© Lincolnshire Live / BPM Media



An autopsy later revealed that Beever had suffering from peritonitis, which occurs when the thin membrane that covers the abdominal wall is inflamed, which is typically due to a fungal or bacterial infection. Beever's case was caused by the infected hairball in her stomach, and eventually led to a burst ulcer that caused her organs to shut down.

Some people are full of sh*t - 13kgs of it

© Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital



Man gets $870, 000 after doctors remove wrong testicle

It's all fun and games until someone get 'Seal Finger'

© iStock



If left untreated, the infection could turn severe and even lead to a loss of fingers or limbs. It wasn't clear what treatment the girl had been receiving, or if she was ever diagnosed with it.

...



Seal finger is caused by several types of Mycoplasma bacteria that are found in the mouths of sea mammals. If left untreated, the infection could turn severe, and even lead to a loss of fingers or limbs.



"If any member of our animal care team receives a bite from a seal or sea lion, they take a letter from our vet with them to the hospital, which explains that the infection is resistant to some antibiotics," Lancaster told ABC News.

Bringing new meaning to the phrase "Blood, Sweat and Tears"

© Reuters



The women told doctors she suffered major depression and panic disorder because of the condition and became "socially isolated." She has no history of psychosis, the report said.



The doctors floated different theories on what caused the condition, including factitious disorder, when someone would deceive others by appearing sick. However, she continued to spontaneously bleed after she was prescribed paroxetine and clonazepam for her depression and anxiety order.

They ultimately concluded she had hematohidrosis, an uncommon disease that would cause "spontaneous discharge of 'blood sweat' through intact skin." Blood can also come out of areas that don't have sweat glands.



It's still unclear what causes the "blood sweat." Dr. Michelle Sholzberg, co-director of the Hemophilia Comprehensive Care program at St. Michael's Hospital, told CBC News the case is the "most unusual."



"I can say with clarity that I've never seen a case like this - ever," Sholzberg told CBC News. "And I can say that I've seen some of the worst bleeding disorders, and I've never seen them sweat blood."

Sleeping Beauty - mystery illness causes boy to sleep for 10 days

Wyatt was eventually given medication typically used to treat seizures, which helped to wake him, but they still can't figure out what caused him to fall into such a deep sleep. He's also having trouble walking and talking, WDRB reported.



"[The doctors] said, 'We'll probably never know, but we're just going to treat him now with rehab to get him better,'" Shaw said, adding that her son is still recovering in the hospital.

Woman accused of trying to kill niece with poisoned breast milk

© Allen County Sheriff's Department



Rodriguez-Miranda was allegedly upset that her mother had invited her brother, his baby and his fiance to stay with them longer than she had expected. Her mother reportedly read the texts and intercepted the bottles before informing police, prompting Rodriguez-Miranda to express frustration that the baby was still living.

Insurance company send denial of coverage letter to a 9-month-old with brain cancer

© GoFundMe



The 9-month-old son of a retired NYPD officer allegedly received a letter from the family's insurance company recently, explaining that the clinical trial he was enrolled in to treat aggressive brain cancer was "not medically necessary," and therefore would not be covered by the provider.



The family's plight began two months ago when Connor Richardson, then 7 months old, was diagnosed with a teratoid rhabdoid tumor, The Daily Beast reported. He underwent two major surgeries at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York to remove the tumor, but follow-up exams at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis discovered the tumor had returned and the cancer spread to his spine.



While St. Jude provides free care to its patients, Richardson's father, Wayne, told The Daily Beast that they were shocked to receive a letter from HIP health insurance dated Oct. 11 and addressed to their baby. Wayne said the first thing he noticed at the top of the alleged letter were the notes "Type of Review: Prospective" and "Type of Denial: Medical Necessity."

Woman's brain is leaking out the back of her skull

© SWNS



Sarah Gearing, 40, has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which causes her body's connective tissues to collapse, meaning that her joints frequently fall apart. The condition is currently causing her brain to drop out of her skull, and she is in need of $170,000 for a 10-hour operation to fix it.



Her brain has slipped 7-mm out of place and is prventing fluid from circulating between the brain and spine. The condition also causes chronic pain, both physical and mental, and has left her joints so loose that when she sneezes her ribs dislocate.