A photo taken on Saturday, June 18, 2016 and released by the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) shows Kanlaon volcano spewing ash into the air
© AFP/Phivolcs
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology placed Kanlaon Volcano under alert level 2 after a phreatic eruption at past 9 a.m. Saturday.

PhiVolcs Director Renato Solidum told Super Radyo dzBB that the eruption occurred at 9:47 a.m. and that Kanlaon's activity was caused bay a magma moving up between 20 to 30 kilometers in depth from the crater.

Solidum also said that while the eruption is not severe, he advised residents and visitors to avoid going near the summit.

Under alert level 2, the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone from the summit should be observed, Solidum said.

Seismic instruments detected ground movements, coupled by rumbling sound for 10 minutes, Solidum said, adding the ash falls affected a barangay near the volcano.

Source: GMA News Online