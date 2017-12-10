Micronesia earthquake map
The USGS has reported a strong and shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit 49km NW of Fais, State of Yap, Micronesia on December 9, 2017 at a 10.0 km depth.

This quake is the third M6.0+ earthquake to hit this region within the last 48 hours. A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Micronesia on Friday, December 8, which was followed 9 hours later by an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude 50 km from Fais.