Arizona Republican Trent Franks has resigned amid an ethics investigation into claimsThe announcement came after a congressional panel said it was opening an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Mr Franks.She told the news agency that another female staff member had also been approached by Mr Franks about surrogacy.One of the aides reportedly said Mr Franks retaliated against her after she turned down his alleged surrogacy requests by ignoring her and withholding assignments.A spokesman for the eight-term congressman - who has a net worth of $33m - would not comment on whether he had offered aides money to act as surrogates.Mr Franks said on Thursday his resignation would take effect next month. In a statement on Thursday, the 60-year-old Republican acknowledged "my discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable."I deeply regret that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress."Mr Franks said he and his wife, Josephine, had used a surrogate to carry their two twins.He stood down as the House of Representatives ethics committee opened an inquiry against him into a matter that "constitutes sexual harassment and/or retaliation for opposing sexual harassment".Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said he had advised the congressman to stand down.