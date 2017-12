Ireland gets to keep its soft border

Citizens get to keep their rights

Common travel area

Going forward

Following Monday's false dawn Britain, the EU and Ireland have finally reached a deal on Brexit, meaning talks can now move onto phase two.Talks ran through the night between UK Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the DUP - Northern Ireland's biggest party - Arlene Foster, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Irish leader Leo Varadkar.Tensions between the leaders had reached fever pitch during the week as the heads of state fought their country's corner. However, by Friday morning it was announced that marathon all-night talks had culminated in an initial plan on which everyone agreed.Here RT breaks down the key points of that agreement The Irish government was unhappy with the language in the initial proposal from the UK on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.Earlier in the week Taoiseach Varadkar (Ireland's PM), even threatened to delay negotiations until the new year if a deal couldn't be brokered.All other issues are to be ironed out in phase two but, if those negotiations break down, there is now a clear default or insurance policy that guarantees there will be no customs or trade barriers between the Republic of Ireland and the UK.As per the agreement,Crucially,In his press conference Friday Varadkar told unionists in Northern Ireland: "We want to build bridges, not borders," and to nationalists: "Your birthright as an Irish citizen is protected."Under Friday's 11th hour deal citizens on the island of Ireland will continue to move freely between the North and Republic. This had been a major concern for business people, and the thousands who live and work either side of the border.Talks will now turn to the transition period., in which they would remain in the Single Market and Customs Union - the terms of just how involved Britain will be in the EU during that period has yet to be determined.Britain and the EU will also have to decipher what their relationship will look like post-divorce, specifically if and how the two will fight issues such terrorism and international crime together."We all know that breaking up is hard. But breaking up and building a new relation is much harder," said President of the European Council Donald Tusk, harking back to Neil Sadaka's 1975 hit."Since the Brexit referendum, a year and a half has passed. So much time has been devoted to the easier part of the task. And now, to negotiate a transition arrangement and the framework for our future relationship, we have de facto less than a year."For his part, Varadkar had one final message for citizens of Northern Ireland. "There will be no hard border on our island. You will never again be left behind by an Irish government."