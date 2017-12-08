Palestinian flag
© AT5 / YouTube
A man with a Palestinian flag has smashed windows at a Jewish restaurant in Amsterdam and forced his way inside, local media reported. The incident has been caught on camera.

The video of the incident which emerged on local media, shows the man carrying a Palestinian flag hitting windows of the Glatt Kosher restaurant. The man then kicks his way through the front door and a few seconds later emerges with an Israeli flag, the footage shows.

Officers deployed pepper spray to arrest the suspect, who turned out to be a 29-year-old male residing in the Netherlands.


The incident took place in the Dutch capital on Wednesday morning, police confirmed, without providing any details about the suspect's nationality. An "aggressive" man hit windows of a restaurant with a piece of wood, police said in a statement.

The man shouted "Palestine" and "Allahu Akbar" while smashing the restaurant's windows, Amsterdam-based AT5 channel reported, citing a local witness. "I've never seen something like this before. Everyone is terrified," the restaurant owner's son told AT5, adding that the incident took place an hour before the restaurant's opening.

The incident took place amid worldwide tensions over Washington's Wednesday decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. Dutch police, however, didn't link the Amsterdam incident to the recent tensions.