Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has condemned Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It also urged militants to be ready to support the Palestinians.The Yemeni-based Islamist militant group said Trump's decision was the result of what it called "normalization steps" between some Gulf Arab countries and Israel. It also reinforced its support for the Palestinian cause, calling the recent step by Washington "a clear challenge to the Muslim world." AQAP's statement was carried by the US SITE monitoring group.Reuters reported. It said if no action is taken, holy Muslim sites, including the Kabah in Mecca, "will be sold" and left without anyone to defend it.AQAP was formed in 2009 after a merging of Al-Qaeda's Saudi and Yemeni branches. The US considers it to be one of the most dangerous groups in the Al-Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden. The US has carried out repeated drone strikes on its members and leaders.The group's statement comes a day after Trump officially announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.the US president said during a much anticipated speech at the White House.Trump's declaration was predictably hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a prerecorded speech released just moments after Trump's announcement. In his address, Netanyahu said his people would be "forever grateful" for the "historic decision." He also urged other countries to follow America's example.including in Turkey, Jordan and Pakistan. Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank city of Ramallah also rallied against the move.Earlier on Thursday, Iraqi paramilitary group Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba said US troops may become targets following the decision. said Akram al-Kaabi, the Iraqi organization's leader, as quoted by Reuters.