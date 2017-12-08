© Reuters/Yuri Gripas

"I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, tropical island with my family," Melania replied, evoking a burst of laughter from everyone present including herself, according to Newsweek.

The hardships of being the First Lady may be taking their toll on the wife of Donald Trump as she apparently wishes to spend the coming holiday season somewhere out of the glaring spotlight.As Melania Trump was visiting the Children's National Hospital in Washington DC, one of the child patients asked the first lady where she would like to spend the winter holidays.The first lady visited the hospital as part of a tradition that was set by First Lady Bess Truman in the mid-20th century."The holidays are a time for hope, love, traditions and family, and it is my wish for everyone to be able to celebrate them in good health with their loved ones," Melania Trump said, according to a statement posted on the White House official website.