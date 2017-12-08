'Genderneutraal' has been chosen as the most annoying word of 2017 in the annual poll 'Weg met dat woord!' (Down with that word), conducted by language lobby group Instituut van de Nederlandse Taal.One reason 'Genderneutraal' was chosen was the use of the English word 'gender' - the word should be 'geslachtsneutraal', one commenter wrote.People are also annoyed by the implications of the word:Last year's most annoying word was 'diervriendelijk' - or animal friendly.