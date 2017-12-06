© Google Earth



Police were responding to reports Tuesday that multiple students were shot near a high school in Washington state as part of what police say could be gang-related activity.Two students were shot in the incident, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office., the sheriff's office tweeted.Police believe the shooting occurred off school property. The victims ran to the high school after being shot.Suspects in the shooting were "described as" who left the scene in a green vehicle, possible a Chevy Impala, according to the force.Police tweeted that at this point there are no reasons to believe the shooters are still on campus. "All remaining students on campus are secured with deputies, considered safe as security sweep is ongoing," one tweet read.Both wounded students were transported to Tacoma General Hospital, police said.