Israel has reportedly launched air strikes at a Syrian military research facility in the Damascus countryside, local media report, claiming that the country'sAt 11:30pm Monday, Syrian "air defenses confronted an Israeli missile attack on one of our sites in the Damascus suburbs and three of the targets were downed," SANA reported , citing a military source whichWhile details of the alleged strike remain scarce, a government source told Sputnik that "Syria's air defense destroyed three of the six missiles that Israel launched at the Research Center in the suburbs of Damascus."Witnesses have meanwhile told Reuters thatSmoke was also allegedly visible rising above the area. The strikes in Jamraya, allegedly by Israeli warplanes, were also confirmed by Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen News, which also noted that the Syrians managed to destroy three out of six missiles.It is unclear what the Israeli missiles intended to hit, but the village was targeted twice by the Israelis in 2013. Those strikes allegedly targeted a convoy carrying anti-aircraft weaponry destined for Hezbollah, Israel's arch-enemy. The Syrian military denied that any such shipments were taking place.located between the towns of Kiswah (Kesweh) and Sahnaya. On Monday, SANA said that its surface-to-surface missiles destroyed two of the rockets launched by Israel on December 1.satellite photos provided by the Israeli satellite company ImageSat International showed on Monday.While Israel has not yet issued a comment regarding the latest strikes, Tel Aviv has long accused Iran of trying to establish a military foothold in Syria, and arm Hezbollah in Lebanon. Last month the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Tehran of plotting to destroy Israel from Syria, where it has been helping fight terrorists at the government's invitation.