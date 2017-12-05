bongino comey
Fired FBI Director James Comey is starting to crack.

Comey broke from his pattern of tweeting out cryptic messages throwing shade at President Trump and sent out a nervous tweet defending the FBI.

And Bongino responded...

Crooked cop Comey changed his tune Sunday afternoon and sent out somewhat of a nervous tweet rather than his usual arrogant cryptic messages attacking Trump.

Comey tweeted, ""I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent." Me (June 8, 2017)"


Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino torched Comey in response:


Yes, there are many patriots inside of the FBI, however; the fish rots from the head down. The leadership is corrupt and must be cleared out.

We've been saying it for weeks. The FBI is a corrupt organization. Sunday the President tweeted the same.


The President hammered Comey and McCabe in a series of tweets and slammed the corrupt FBI Sunday morning prior to Comey cracking:


POTUS also re-tweeted Paul Sperry of the New York Post:



There is so much corruption in the FBI that lawmakers are preparing contempt of Congress resolution against Deep State operatives for refusing to release material related to their Trump probe to Congress.

Trump is right. The FBI's reputation is in tatters because of Comey, Mueller and McCabe.

Special Counsel Mueller was also forced to fire top FBI agent, Peter Strzok after possible anti-Trump text messages were discovered.

This anti-Trump FBI agent was not only bashing Trump and praising Hillary, he was in charge of Hillary's email investigation!

No, Comey, the FBI is not an honest and independent institution. Thanks to you and your corrupt Deep State operatives it is completely corrupted.