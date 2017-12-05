As The Gateway Pundit reported, Strzok was fired from Mueller's investigation after reports surfaced that he exchanged 'anti-Trump,' text messages with Lisa Page, a lawyer for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Hannity and Carter report:
A supervisory special agent who is now under scrutiny after being removed from Robert Mueller's Special Counsel's Office for alleged bias against President Trump also oversaw the bureau's interviews of embattled former National Security advisor Michael Flynn, this reporter has learned. Flynn recently pled guilty to one-count of lying to the FBI last week.
FBI agent Peter Strzok was one of two FBI agents who interviewed Flynn, which took place on Jan. 24, at the White House, said several sources. The other FBI special agent, who interviewed Flynn, is described by sources as a field supervisor in the "Russian Squad, at the FBI's Washington Field Office," according to a former intelligence official, with knowledge of the interview. [...]
The former U.S. intelligence official told this reporter, "with the recent revelation that Strzok was removed from the Special Counsel investigation for making anti-Trump text messages it seems likely that the accuracy and veracity of the 302 of Flynn's interview as a whole should be reviewed and called into question."Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser to President Trump, pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI about contacting Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition.
"The most logical thing to happen would be to call the other FBI Special Agent present during Flynn's interview before the Grand Jury to recount his version," the former intelligence official added.
The former official also said that "Strzok's allegiance to (Deputy Director Andrew) McCabe was unwavering and very well known."
In August, ABC News reported that Strzok quit Team Mueller for unknown reasons. "It's unclear why Strzok stepped away from Mueller's team of nearly two dozen lawyers, investigators and administrative staff. Strzok, who has spent much of his law enforcement career working counterintelligence cases and has been unanimously praised by government officials who spoke with ABC News, is now working for the FBI's human resources division," reported Mike Levine.
Late Saturday night, we learned the Department of Justice launched a review of Peter Stzrok's role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Fox News reports:
Two senior Justice Department officials have confirmed to Fox News that the department's Office of Inspector General is reviewing the role played in the Hillary Clinton email investigation by Peter Stzrok, a former deputy director for counterintelligence at the FBI who was removed from the staff of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III earlier this year, after Mueller learned that Strzok had exchanged anti-Trump texts with a colleague.Reacting to Strzok's 'anti-Trump,' texts, House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said, "We now know why Strzok was dismissed, why the FBI and DOJ refused to provide us this explanation, and at least one reason why they previously refused to make [FBI] Deputy Director [Andrew] McCabe available to the Committee for an interview."
Strzok played a key role in analyzing the infamous 'Trump dossier,' supplied by shady research firm Fusion GPS. The now disgraced FBI agent used disproven elements of the dossier to spy on members of the Trump campaign.