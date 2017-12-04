Donald Trump
© Seth Wenig / AP
President Donald Trump disparaged the FBI after reports uncovered investigator Peter Strzok's bias against the president and for Hillary Clinton.

"After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History!" he wrote on Twitter. "But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness."


Trump made his comments after Fox News reported that the Justice Department was reviewing the role that former deputy director for counterintelligence Peter Strzok played in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.


Special Counsel Robert Mueller dismissed Strzok from the Russia investigation after discovering that he sent anti-Trump texts with a colleague.

"Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI 'agent's role in Clinton probe under review,'" Trump wrote. "Led Clinton Email probe. Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge."


Strzok also participated in the the Russia investigation which included the anti-Trump phony dossier funded by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

An outraged House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is preparing to cite FBI officials for contempt of Congress, after the agency appeared to be stalling the investigation.