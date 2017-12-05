The ruling coalition of Fidesz-Christian Democrats has, a representative survey of the Nezopont Institute showed, daily Magyar Idok said on Saturday.The opposition Jobbik's base among decided voters fell to 16 percent from 23 percent in July this year, the daily cited the survey as sayingOf the opposition parties, 9 percent of decided voters backs the Socialists. Leftist Democratic Coalition (DK) and green LMP are supported by 8 percent each. Momentum would garner 7, Egyutt and satirical Ketfarku Kutya (Two-tailed Dog Party) 2 percent each. Dialogue and the Liberals both had 1 percent of the decided votes.Among all voters, support for the ruling parties is 35 percent, 4 percentage points more than in October. The Socialists have 5, DK 4 percent of all the votes. LMP stands at 4 percent, Momentum at 2 percent nationally. Egyutt, Dialogue, the Liberals and Ketfarku Kutya each have 1 percent of all the votes, the survey said.Viktor Orbán and his governmentSource: Hungary Journal