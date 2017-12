© Umit Bektas / Reuters

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Washington of attempting to bring Turkey to its knees and discredit Ankara amid several lawsuits against Turkish citizens. "They can try as hard as they like but they will not succeed," Erdogan added.Erdogan's remarks come less than a week after Reza Zarrab, a 34-year-old Turkish-Iranian gold trader, pleaded guilty to conspiring to evade US sanctions against Iran. He is set to testify against a Turkish bank official, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, charged with arranging illegal transactions involving US banks. according to Reuters.Erdogan has repeatedly asked the United States to drop the case and release Zarrab, who is married to Turkish pop star Ebru Gundes. The Turkish government maintains that the case has been fabricated purely for political motives, adding fuel to the fire of the growing dispute between Ankara and Washington.Commenting on the trial on Sunday, the Turkish president said that"They [US] are trying to punish, judge and discredit us because we did not submit to those scenarios. The scenario and the plot are obvious and they are doing this with their co-operators in our country. They are doing it with FETO [US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement outlawed in Turkey]. You will not be able to deceive us, you should know that," Erdogan warned on Sunday, speaking at the provincial congress of his ruling party in the eastern province of Agri, as cited by Hurriyet."Our nation should know that these attacks, defamations and games are not independent of each other. All are aimed at the same thing: To make Turkey kneel down and to pit us against each other. They can try as hard as they like but they will not succeed," he added."My country can never be condemned by virtual courts set up by FETO scoundrels and fake representatives," Erdogan said during a speech in the eastern province of Kars, adding : "Someone has gotten up and decided they will try my country in their rigged courts. Don't bother!"