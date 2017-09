Violence broke out Thursday as protesters descended upon a Midtown speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The Turkish leader - whose guards were recently indicted in connection with a wild brawl in Washington, DC - was attempting to address the Turkish American National Steering Committee at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, according to BuzzFeed News As soon as Erdogan enters the stage, a protester can be heard on a Periscope video shouting, "You're a terrorist! Get out of my country!"It was the latest violence to come from an Erdogan appearance in the US.Last month, a total of 15 Turkish security guards were indicted by a grand jury for beating up protesters on Washington's Embassy Row while Erdogan was watching May 16.The NYPD said that although five people were briefly detained, no arrests were made.