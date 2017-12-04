The witness described the being as gliding horizontally just above the trees. It was shaped like a human, but had no wings or device keeping it aloft. It was wrapped in a black material or membrane. The face was that of a man, but very pale w/ jet black hair on its head. She states that it was about 5 ft. in length and that she got as close as 30 ft. to the being...so she was quite close and able to obtain a good description. She also said that she was very shocked by the encounter and that the sighting has bothered her since.
Ocala is located in Marion County, and just west of the Ocala National Forest and east of Goethe State Park. Both of these forests are well-known for a large number of anomalies...including Skunk Apes, UFOs, cryptid canines, strange humanoids and unexplained spiritual activity. There have also been many weird natural occurrences as well. I have received a fair amount of reports from the Ocala National Forest region in the past, including:
Here are a few others:
My oldest son and his wife were traveling from Daytona Beach on Highway 100 towards Ocala. They were driving a work van with trailer going 60 mph around 12 midnight. There were no lights on the road but their headlights illuminated a creature standing on the side of the road looking across towards the other side of the road. As they were approaching it never looked into the headlights but kept staring across the road.**********
The description was a bi-pedal wolf-like creature that appeared to be predominately bare-skinned, though there was hair on some parts of the body. They described the face as 'evil' with visible teeth. It was very tall. My son stated that it was every bit as tall as the van he was driving. They continued on their way, praying that they would not break down.
My youngest son was driving home along the same route he did every night. This was in Polk County, Fl. It was around 1:30 am. On consecutive nights, while traveling on the same stretch of road, a wolf-like creature ran in front of his car on all fours. It was HUGE - its back was four foot from the ground and had a large, well-developed muscular chest which tapered dramatically towards abdomen & flanks. It also had a large bushy tail. C
A person who requested full anonymity recently reported the following incident to me: One evening on February of 2009 in Ocala, Florida (close to the Ocala National Forest) two men were parked in their driveway talking when they heard something very large hovering above but when they looked at the sky they saw absolutely nothing. Then they heard something in the woods behind them and saw several figures with large black eyes looking at them from the woods. When they attempted to approach the figures the hovering noise ceased and the shadowy figures vanished.