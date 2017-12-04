© Gage Skidmore - https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/

Ann Coulter is an American conservative, lawyer, writer and political commentator. We asked her some questions about Europe's migration policy, president Trump's influence and the left.A: Suicidal madness imposed on the good people of Europe by their idiot leaders. It's not really "migration" at all, which is something that happens naturally. What you're experiencing is a specific, evil government policy to destroy your countries.A: I prefer to be called "Supreme Ruler," but okay. First, I'd fire all the commissioners, then I'd order them, plus all migrants, deported to North Korea and wherever ISIS is setting up shop these days, so they will leave Europe alone and can wreck some other countries instead.A: My first guess would be satan, but he's not that powerful, so I think the media. Tell your kids to go into media and maybe in 20 years there will be hope again.A: I hope he provides aid and inspiration to the former communist block nations, which seem to be the only ones not anxious to give their countries away (again). For the rest, I hope that, when Trump finally keeps his campaign promise to place a moratorium on all immigration, he makes an exception for real refugees: Western Europeans who mourn the loss of their countries on account of their monstrous leaders.A: I thought I'd said it all, especially with "Adios, America!" but I just got a new idea. Stay tuned.Yes, I want to make VERY CLEAR that I retract this entire interview if you guys are "anti-abortion, anti-immigration and anti-Muslim," inasmuch as I have recently learned from "GOOD MORNING, BRITAIN!" that that will earn me a good scolding from Theresa May!