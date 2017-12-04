What's your opinion on Europe's migration policy?
A: Suicidal madness imposed on the good people of Europe by their idiot leaders. It's not really "migration" at all, which is something that happens naturally. What you're experiencing is a specific, evil government policy to destroy your countries.
What would you do if you were president of the European Commission (EU boss)?
A: I prefer to be called "Supreme Ruler," but okay. First, I'd fire all the commissioners, then I'd order them, plus all migrants, deported to North Korea and wherever ISIS is setting up shop these days, so they will leave Europe alone and can wreck some other countries instead.
Comment: Triple Oy! Coulter starts by getting it right about Europe's migration policy and then goes full retard by vilifying the migrants themselves - who are doubly the victims in this situation - and then she has to throw North Korea into the mix as though it isn't the US Deep State that is responsible for demonizing and bullying the Asian country! Oh well.
Why is the left so 'powerful' in the Western world?
A: My first guess would be satan, but he's not that powerful, so I think the media. Tell your kids to go into media and maybe in 20 years there will be hope again.
What will Trump's effect be on the future of Europe?
A: I hope he provides aid and inspiration to the former communist block nations, which seem to be the only ones not anxious to give their countries away (again). For the rest, I hope that, when Trump finally keeps his campaign promise to place a moratorium on all immigration, he makes an exception for real refugees: Western Europeans who mourn the loss of their countries on account of their monstrous leaders.
Comment: Coulter misses the mark again. It is the Russian Federation that is giving hope to all reasonable former communist block nations and Middle Eastern countries and Asian and Central and South American countries of the world - not the blood-soaked and maniacal neoliberal US!
Will you be writing any new books?
A: I thought I'd said it all, especially with "Adios, America!" but I just got a new idea. Stay tuned.
Comment: Maybe "Adios, Coulter!" might be better.
Would you like to add anything?
Yes, I want to make VERY CLEAR that I retract this entire interview if you guys are "anti-abortion, anti-immigration and anti-Muslim," inasmuch as I have recently learned from "GOOD MORNING, BRITAIN!" that that will earn me a good scolding from Theresa May!
Europe isn't lead by idiot leaders, it's lead by organized crime whom then directs idiots to lead, whom presume themselves to be what they are not, which is that they are leaders rather than mentally defective tools of their masters.
Blaming a politician for the on-going insanity is like blaming a Walmart Employee. They just work there. Hello? It's the rich that are directing them. How difficult is it to figure out? Bilderberg ding ding!
Good Lord... This is why voting changes nothing. The insane asylums are full of people with solutions to global problems. All it takes is money to put one up for office. All it takes is control over the propaganda to deceive the people. It's not a complex puzzle to figure out.