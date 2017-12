© ElisaRiva Pixabay.com



Brainiacs happen to have thinking organs that are physically designed to outperform, a new study finds.Researchers at Goethe University Frankfurt in Germany looked at brain scans of more than 300 participants, while simultaneously consulting graph theoretical network analysis methods, to try to determine what helps form human intelligence.Explaining how the brain's many regions interact with others to varying degrees - think of smaller social groups within broader society -"This is similar to a social network which consists of multiple sub-networks (e.g., families or circles of friends). Within these sub-networks or modules, the members of one family are more strongly interconnected than they are with people from other families or circles of friends. Our brain is functionally organized in a very similar way," the researchers explain in a university release Meanwhile, an area known asindicating to researchers that intelligent individuals can more easily discern between useless and useful details."The different topological embedding of these regions into the brain network could make it easier for smarter persons to differentiate between important and irrelevant information- which would be advantageous for many cognitive challenges," argues Ulrike Basten, the study's principal investigator.Ultimately, the anatomy of a smart person's brain may also provide them with an"We assume that network properties we have found in more intelligent persons help us to focus mentally and to ignore or suppress irrelevant, potentially distracting inputs," Basten says.Although the exact causes of differing brain biochemistry are still unknown, the researchers believe that both genetic and environmental factors are likely at play.If you'd ultimately like a more efficient brain, giving it regular exercise through challenging cognitive tasks might just be what the doctor ordered.