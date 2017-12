© SWNS



Film released by the police after the gang were jailed for a total of 28 years shows a variety of sex toys, shackle chairs, manacles, chains, handcuffs, canes, paddles and restraints hanging from the ceiling.A court had heard howand had a balaclava pulled over his head with the eye holes taped up.There he was strung up, stripped from the waist down, hit across the buttocks and threatened with rape.The gang claimed, the Plymouth Herald reports Eventually he was dumped on the outskirts of St Austell - withDuring court proceedings, prosecutors showed pictures of the sex dungeon which included a bed with a cage underneath, bondage chairs, manacles, chains and paddles.Geoff Coombe, prosecuting at Plymouth Crown Court, described how Mr Jones was ambushed at home and beaten with metal tubes from a vacuum cleaner.The court heard how Jones had been driven to the sex dungeon on an industrial estate in Roche, Cornwall after being jumped by four men at his home in Mutley, Devon.They were joined by a fifth man - former solider James Hamilton-Bing, who rented the unit which contained the sordid sex chamber.There, and still masked, he was manacled with his hands above his head.Mr Coombe said: "His trousers and underwear was pulled down and he was slapped a number of times across his bottom."He heard a voice whisper in his ear, saying that he was going to rape him and that he liked young boys."He was punched a further five or six times to the torso, until he felt that he could not breathe."After a two-hour ordeal Mr Jones was finally dumped on the outskirts of St Austell and caught a train home.Luke Coley, 28, Barry Wright, 27, Mark Reeves, 25, James Hamilton-Bing, 28, and Mark Bird, 28, all pleaded guilty to kidnapping Mr Jones on March 27.Luke Coley was jailed for six years and five months.Sentencing, Judge Paul Darlow said: "The victim was attached to the ceiling and subjected to sexual humiliation."His trousers and underwear were taken down and he was threatened with rape."Coley, of Chapmans Way, St Austell, was jailed for six years and five months.Reeves, of Dovedale Road, Birmingham, was jailed for five years and seven months.Bird, of Morcom Close, St Austell, was jailed for five years and seven months.Hamilton-Bing, of Hendra Prazey, St Austell, was jailed for four years and 11 months.Wright, also of Dovedale Road, was jailed five years and seven months.Mark Bird was jailed for five years and seven months.He was also sentenced for a robbery in Birmingham and a burglary in St Blazey, where he was part of a gang which plundered motorcycles and equipment worth £22,000.He was jailed for a consecutive sentence of eight years for the robbery, where he used a hammer as part of a gang who threatened a man in his own home.Six months was added for the burglary.Andrew Reeves was caged for five years and seven months.Detective Inspector Mike Cooper said outside court: "The sentences reflect the amount of work which put in by a small and dedicated team of officers who worked excessive hours, especially in the early weeks of the investigation."It shows that we will investigate crime regardless of the background of the victim."(Warning: Graphic content - see here for more photos)