Israel is planning to block its Arab citizens from living in almost 1,000 neighborhoods and villages under the pretext that they were built for Jews only, Quds Press reported on Tuesday. According to a report in Haaretz,Describing the proposed legislation as "racist", the director of the Alternative Planning Centre, which specialises in planning and construction, said that it aims to prevent Arabs from living in new neighborhoods. Hanna Sweed added that municipalities used to prevent Arab citizens from living in Jewish neighborhoods, but"There have been indirectly-racist laws in Israel," explained Sweed, "but this law stipulates clearly the building of Jewish neighborhoods without any Arab residents." He warned thatThe former MK pointed out that there is no law that prevents Jews from living in Arab neighborhoods. "What's more, consecutiveHe noted that the Israeli authorities have never even expanded Arab neighborhoods, causing severe housing shortages and pushing Arabs to apply to live in new Jewish areas. "Due to years of having their land confiscated, Israel's Arab citizens do not have enough land to meet housing demand as the population continues to grow."