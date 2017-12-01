Obama
Former President Barack Obama will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming trip abroad.

Obama will visit China and India before making a stop in Paris, according to a spokesperson for the former president. Obama will speak at various summits in the three countries he visits.

The Times of India last week reported that Obama would be in India's capital city of New Delhi on Dec. 1 for an Obama Foundation event, which the spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

President Trump recently concluded his own five-nation tour of Asia, in which he met with both Xi and Modi during the 12-day trip.

Obama's trip to India will come shortly after first daughter Ivanka Trump's visit to the country. Trump, a White House senior adviser, met with Modi during the eighth Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

"It was an honor to meet with you Prime Minister Modi. Thank you for co-hosting the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit! @StateDept," Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

During her speech to the summit, Trump spoke of female entrepreneurs, adding to her continued focus on women's issues in her role at the White House.