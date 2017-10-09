The Syrian intelligence forces detained a US spy in Damascus, media sources reported on Thursday.According to the Arabic-language al-Hadath news, the Syrian security apparatus arrested a US spy who hadand with a fake ID card. They also seized a number of weapons, cameras and computers during the arrest.The spy who is originally a Syrian Arab confessed that he wasand provided the US authorities with the demanded images and intelligence.He also confessed to cooperation with certain terrorist groups in Ghouta of Damascus.Russian and Arab media sources reported in June that the Russian anti-aircraft missile units have targeted a US reconnaissance plane over Eastern Mediterranean Sea.Social media activists in Tartus port city reported that the Russian anti-aircraft missile units opened fire at a US spying plane in the Mediterranean Sea.As the Russian missile units started anti-air operation, unconfirmed reports said that the Russian missiles targeted a RQ 4 Global Hawk drone of the US army.The Mirnov'vestiyeh daily reported that the US possibly planned to gather intel on the Russian anti-aircraft system in Tartus port and Humeimim base by using RQ 4 Global Hawk drone that is an expensive spying plan.