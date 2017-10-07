"We've known for some time that exercise has a role to play in treating symptoms of depression, but this is the first time we have been able to quantify the preventative potential of physical activity in terms of reducing future levels of depression."

"These findings are exciting because they show that even relatively small amounts of exercise - from one hour per week - can deliver significant protection against depression."

"Most of the mental health benefits of exercise are realised within the first hour undertaken each week.



With sedentary lifestyles becoming the norm worldwide, and rates of depression growing, these results are particularly pertinent as they highlight that even small lifestyle changes can reap significant mental health benefits."

"We are still trying to determine exactly why exercise can have this protective effect, but we believe it is from the combined impact of the various physical and social benefits of physical activity.



These results highlight the great potential to integrate exercise into individual mental health plans and broader public health campaigns.



If we can find ways to increase the population's level of physical activity even by a small amount, then this is likely to bring substantial physical and mental health benefits."

