© National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC)

It seems all of the claims in the western media of satellite images of cracks in the Mt. Agung crater of Bali's volcano were false, and magically now state that climate change is making volcanoes more "Fierce". The IPCC global warming crowd really needed that eruption to explain cooling temperatures on Earth causing record anomalous sea ice growth into the double and triple gains over previous high marks. Really, its all time anomalous sea ice gains across the Arctic. See for yourselves.