© Emercom Of Russia / Sputnik

At least 16 people, including a child, were killed when a train plowed into a crowded bus on a railway crossing in Russia's Vladimir Region. Authorities say the bus was "literally torn apartThe tragedy happened at 3:39am on Friday near the Pokrov station in Vladimir Region.According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least 16 people, including a child, were killed in the incident.Some passengers, including minors, were taken to hospitals with various injuries, the committee added.Neither the passengers of the train nor the train personnel were injured in the incident, Russian Railways told Russian media.The regional governor's press secretary told RIA Novosti that the bus, with Kazakhstan license plates and carrying Uzbek citizens, was going around a traffic jam when it arrived at the railroad crossing and stalled.Two children, a boy and a girl, are in serious condition, medics from a local hospital told RIA Novosti.Russian Gazeta.ru newspaper released a video of the aftermath of the crash.