© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced a recent act of vandalism against a monument to Soviet soldiers in southern Poland, demanding that the Polish authorities repair the damage and punish those involved."It was the 11th case of vandalism against our memorial sites in Poland," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti. "We are talking about the continuing bacchanalia around the military-historical legacy, the responsibility for which lies on Polish authorities," she added.The Russian Foreign Ministry posted photos of the desecrated monument to Soviet soldiers in the town of Szczyrk in the Silesian Voivodeship on its official Twitter account.Russian-Polish relations have entered a crisis phase, after in late June this year the Polish parliament passed a set of amendments to a Polish law on 'decommunization' that outlaw any propaganda of totalitarian regimes through any media, including the mentioning of building names or other architectural sites.Also in July, the Russian State Duma and the Israeli Knesset passed a joint address to European parliaments, denouncing the Polish bill as an insult to the memory of Soviet soldiers and Holocaust victims.