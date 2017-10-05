© PCWorld

by Britain's version of the NSA - the- is being brought by campaign group Privacy International (PI).The group has vowed to fight the secretive agency, which works with MI5 and MI6, over "bulk surveillance."Originally, a claim by PI was brought to the investigatory powers tribunal (IPT) as a result of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden exposing the extent of surveillance carried out by US and UK authorities.IPT hearings can be held behind closed doors over national security fears as it hears complaints about government surveillance.PI, along with seven internet service providers, saysThis practice, it says, breaches human rights laws dating back to an 18th century common law ban on the use of such non-specific warrants.The IPT found in 2016 such forms of hacking are compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. Because of this, it was ruled that warrants do not need to be "defined by reference to named or identified individuals."A later judicial review was called for by PI but was overruled by the High Court which found in favor of GCHQ and the Foreign Office.Scarlet Kim, a legal officer at PI, told the Guardian."Rather than debate the necessity and proportionality of their expansive hacking powers, the government is instead arguing that the UK courts should have no jurisdiction to review the legality of the tribunal's decisions.A loss could cost PI up to £25,000 ($33,000), but the group has launched a crowdfunding campaign.Then-Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond welcomed the IPT judgment in 2015."The ability to exploit computer networks plays a crucial part in our ability to protect the British public," he said.