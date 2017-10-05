Society's Child
Tobacconists protest cigarette price hike by dumping ton of carrots outside the Ministry of Health
RT
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 13:39 UTC
Under government plans to cut smoking, the price of a standard packet of cigarettes will rise six times from around €6.50 to €10 over the course of the next two-and-a-half years.
In September, France's Health Minister described the price hike as "imperative" to public health.
"The increase in the price of tobacco will be the strengthening of youth awareness and prevention policy," she said.
In protest at the strategy, tobacco sellers, known as buralistes, drove vehicles slowly from Maisons-Alfort towards Health Ministry, some 17 kilometers away in the 7th arrondissement of the capital.
Many sellers fear consumers will be driven to buy products on the black market or abroad.
During the demonstration protesters dumped around one ton of raw carrots in front of the office of the health minister. A number of fireworks were also reportedly set off around the government buildings.
According to the Local France, the carrot symbolizes the traditional tobacco sign that can be found outside some shops that sell cigarettes.
In France, the signs are referred to as "carotte de tabac".
Quote of the Day
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his income depends on his not understanding it.
Recent Comments
I was lying on a beach in Lanzarote the other day, enjoying a cheap cigarette (Spain is home of the cheap cigarette), when this ten-ton Deutsche...
Well,not that it really matters in the scheme of things but that's not a pilot whale in the picture. That's a whale from the Baleen family. -1
And another one.. [Link] I actually remember seeing some of the studies the guy talks about where the name was the only difference in the...
Here is another example... Check out this 2 stops... one of a biker doing a wheelie on the main road (illegal) and getting stopped - walking away...
especially funny as Kellogg invented granola as an anti-masturbation food
"F*ck off, you stupid Nazi".