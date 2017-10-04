© Sergey Guneev / Sputnik

Russia plays it straight when it comes to agreements, which is why the country is attractive to foreign business despite sanctions, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.Putin said at the 2017 Russian Energy Week in Moscow.Russia is more reliable compared to other countries, according to the president.he added.Putin was answering a question whether he was concerned that Saudi Arabia, as a US ally, was using Russia with the upcoming visit by the kingdom's monarch.That is not an issue, according to the Russian president.he said.The allied nature of relations between Saudi Arabia and the US does not stop Russia from dealing with Riyadh, said Putin, answering a question from the moderator John Fraher from Bloomberg Magazine.the president said, commenting on the issue.Putin will meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Moscow on Thursday. The leaders are expected to discuss the extension of the OPEC+ oil production cuts agreement.After the meeting, Russia and Saudi Arabia are planning to announce the creation of two investment funds in technology and energy worth $2 billion.