Former South Florida plastic surgeon Mark Schreiber, notorious for botched plastic surgeries over decades, is headed back to prison - this time for butt enhancement and penis enlargement procedures gone awry in Miami.Schreiber agreed to spend 44 months behind bars on two counts of practicing medicine without a license.When he gets out, the 62-year-old ex-doctor will also have to pay $145,000 in restitution to the victim of the butt implant, according to the plea deal struck last week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.South Florida has long been a hub for troubled cosmetic procedures in both legal and illegal clinics.As for Schreiber, he has a well-documented history of trouble in the medical profession that stretches back to June 1998, when Florida's health department placed the Palm Beach County doctor on probation afterFour years later, Schreiber came under scrutiny from the health department after 73-year-old developer Ralph DiGiovanni died of a heart attack two days after he had a neck lift at the surgeon's office.His legitimate practice imploded in 2005 when multiple patients came forward to complain about his work. His license was suspended that year after a woman complained he touched her inappropriately during a surgery. But he continued to practice medicine afterward, until he was forced to give up his license one year later.Authorities eventually arrested Schreiber and he agreed to serve two years in prison for illegally operating on four different women. He was later sued, along with West Palm Beach's Bethesda Memorial Hospital, over a botched surgery that left a woman with ghastly scars. In April 2016, a jury awarded the woman $7.7 million He was also arrested in Broward County on a slew of drug possession charges, for which he accepted a plea deal.In Miami-Dade, Schreiber was charged in state court in one case for an injection he did at the now-defunct Bella Beauty Spa, where hundreds of women had their butts injected with misbranded and illegal silicone.In April, a Miami-Dade judge ordered Jimenez and Schreiber to pay $818,000 in damages to a former patient of Bella Beauty who suffered permanent injuries as a result of a botched Brazilian butt lift surgery. He was charged criminally in state court, and will have to pay the additional $145,000 to Stephanie Rodriguez, who suffered extensive injuries after the botched procedure.Schreiber also pleaded guilty in the separate penis case, although the case was hampered because the victim was reluctant to testify in public. He operated on a man in 2015 who had received a botched "penis filler" operationWhen the man regained consciousness at home, he discovered "blood-soaked bandages"according to court documents. The victim sent text-message photos of his mangled genitals to Schreiber, police said.a Miami-Dade prosecutor said at a hearing last year.Schreiber's plea came just one month after Miami-Dade prosecutors had to drop a manslaughter case in another high-profile case, that of a purported doctor from Venezuela who was suspected of giving silicone butt injections that killed a young mother, Suyima Torres. The defendant, Jose Robusto, denied being at the clinic - run by a porn actress known as Vanessa Luna - that day and prosecutors decided they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he gave her the fatal injections. Robusto, however, pleaded guilty to an earlier injection to Torres; he spent more than one year in jail and will be deported to Venezuela.