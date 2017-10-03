Earth Changes
Fish fall from the sky in Tamaulipas, Mexico
ABC News
Thu, 28 Sep 2017 07:22 UTC
Tamaulipas Civil Defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency's Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.
According the U.S. Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water - known as waterspouts - could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.
Source: Associated Press
