© Amr Alfiky / Reuters

Washington has direct channels to communicate with Pyongyang, there's no "blackout" situation according to the US State Secretary Rex Tillerson.The US is "probing" North Korea to see if it is interested in dialogue, Tillerson told reporters during his visit to China on Saturday."We are probing, so stay tuned," Reuters cited Tillerson as saying. "We ask: Would you like to talk? We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We're not in a dark situation."